Manchester United as well as Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly, with numerous reporters explaining why Arsenal are ready to sell.

Arsenal have worked wonders with their academy in recent years, producing superb talents like Bukayo Saka, Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman, to name just three.

Lewis-Skelly, 19, is comfortable operating at left-back or as a defensive midfielder. During pre-season, it’s in midfield where he’s made every appearance.

However, the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes, along with the continued presence of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, means Lewis-Skelly faces an uphill struggle to feature anything more than sporadically in midfield next season.

And according to FootballLondon, the teenager has now been offered to two of Arsenal’s ‘Big Six’ rivals, Man Utd and Chelsea.

Myles Lewis-Skelly offered to Man Utd and Chelsea

They declared: ‘Chelsea and Manchester United have both been offered the opportunity to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly as Arsenal could be tempted into selling the 19-year-old following the recent arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.’

It was not made clear whether the player has been offered to those two clubs by his camp, or whether he’s been offered by Arsenal.

In any case, what is clear is there’s a very real and concrete opportunity for a big club to sign Lewis-Skelly in the final three weeks of the window.

And if Lewis-Skelly does embark on a new chapter elsewhere, sources told TEAMtalk earlier in the summer that Arsenal would seek £60m if begrudgingly cashing in.

Man Utd are well known to be in the market for a left-back and defensive midfielder. Not so coincidentally, those are the two positions Lewis-Skelly plays.

FootballLondon’s update was subsequently backed up by reporter Ben Jacobs and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

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Arsenal ready to cash in

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Myles Lewis-Skelly has been offered to Manchester United and Chelsea.

‘Not a new link with either club, but fresh contact with both following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.’

Crook stated on the same platform: ‘Sources say Myles Lewis-Skelly has been offered to multiple Premier League clubs and that #AFC could be open to selling having signed Bruno Guimaraes.

‘#MUFC among those clubs along with #CFC.’

As mentioned, Arsenal are seemingly willing to part ways with Lewis-Skelly on the back of Guimaraes’ arrival.

What’s more, The Gunners still retain ambitions of making several more big-money moves before the window closes. Obviously, banking around £60m from Lewis-Skelly’s sale would help finance those moves.

A new centre-back is wanted amid William Saliba’s absence with a back injury. A high calibre left winger is on the shopping list too, as is a striker.

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