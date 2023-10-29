Man Utd ‘offered’ all-time great in January, but Man City prepare huge contract to steal the show

Real Madrid and Germany legend Toni Kroos could be on the move in January, and while Manchester United are among those to be ‘offered’ the midfielder, Manchester City are already formulating an eye-catching contract offer, per reports.

Kroos, 33, is one of the most decorated players in football history. The classy midfielder has lifted 29 major honours during his ultra-successful spells with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Kroos also helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014 and is a three-time selection in the FIFPro World XI.

But while his talents have not diminished, stiff competition for places at the Bernabeu has seen his importance reduce this season.

Jude Bellingham is thriving at the top of the diamond in midfield and almost single-handedly defeated Barcelona in the season’s first Clasico on Saturday.

With Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and the ageless Luka Modric also in situ, Kroos has spent more time on the bench than he’s accustomed to this year.

Indeed, almost half of the German’s appearances this season have come from the bench. Turning 34 in January and out of contract next summer, the writing appears to be on the wall for Kroos in Madrid.

According to the Daily Star, Kroos is now ‘being offered to the Premier League elite’.

Rather than lose the player for nothing, a cut-price January sale is being explored by Real. Kroos will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1, though Real hope to line up a sale to ensure they collect a fee.

From the player’s perspective, it’s reported Kroos is ‘keen’ to explore a move to a destination where he can bring the curtain down on his trophy-laden career.

Furthermore, it’s stated a late-career crack at the Premier League ‘definitely appeals’ to the German.

Man City preparing £250,000-a-week contract?

On the subject of where Kroos might go, the Daily Star list five Premier League clubs – Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham.

The quintet are ‘aware’ of the upcoming opportunity to sign Kroos in January and it’s claimed Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ‘could be interested’.

However, it’s Man City who’ll seemingly have first pick. Kroos previously played for Pep Guardiola at Bayern and joining the treble winners rather than a struggling Man Utd side would appear to hold greater appeal on the surface.

What’s more, a prior report out of Spain a fortnight ago claimed Man City are prepared to pay Kroos £250,000-a-week.

That would represent a sizeable increase on his roughly £150,000-a-week wages at present.

But if City ultimately deem a move unnecessary, all bets are off on where Kroos might end up.

Chelsea’s squad lacks experience and Kroos could help elevate the younger talent around him. Newcastle, meanwhile, have a void to fill after Sandro Tonali was handed a 10-month suspension for breaching betting regulations. Joining West Ham would be the biggest surprise of the lot.

READ MORE: Tottenham plot stunning Man Utd raid that could tip the title in Postecoglou’s favour; talks ‘expected’