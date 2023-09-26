Man Utd offered Barcelona star amid argument after collapsed Aston Villa agreement

Manchester United rejected the chance to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid before his move to Barcelona this summer, it has been revealed.

Felix spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, but Mauricio Pochettino decided against keeping him. Plenty of speculation followed for the Portugal international, including about an alternative return to the Premier League, but he ultimately secured his dream next step.

Barcelona have taken Felix on loan for the 2023-24 season, without an option to buy but perhaps with plans to try. Once the idea of joining Xavi’s side became feasible, there was no other option on his mind.

But earlier in the summer, Aston Villa had agreed a deal to sign him, while his agent also tried placing him at Manchester United or Manchester City.

That’s according to another former Portugal, Atleti and Benfica player, Paulo Futre, who claims to have verified that Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, approached various clubs.

“When Joao said he dreamed of playing for Barca I began to live a nightmare that lasts to this day. I called him [Mendes] and told him that the statements that Joao had made were his doing and he said no,” Futre told Cadena Ser.

“We argued on the phone and he told me that he had spoken to Manchester United. I verified what he told me because I have friends and it was true. Later he had spoken with Manchester City, I also checked and they didn’t want Joao either.”

Futre shocked at lack of interest in Felix

“What happened between Joao and Cholo [Diego Simeone] happens every day in football. It’s something normal,” Futre continued. “What is not normal is that phenomenal coaches knew that Joao was a genius, he entered their game system, but nobody wanted him.

“Neither [Mikel] Arteta, nor [Pep] Guardiola, nor [Jurgen] Klopp, any club. My question is why? The only team that has wanted him has been Aston Villa. Joao said no when there was an agreement between Atleti and Aston Villa at the beginning of July.”

Felix has quickly settled in at Barcelona, scoring three goals in his first four games for the club, which is only one shy of what he managed for Chelsea in 20 games.

Still only 23 years old, he will be hoping to prove he can reach the levels once predicted for him while trying to secure his long-term future.

