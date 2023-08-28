Man Utd offered chance to ‘open talks’ with Tottenham midfield general in stunning late window move

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a shock move for a Tottenham midfielder before the summer transfer window shuts this Friday, after being offered the chance to open talks.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to get another defensive midfielder through the door before September 1, given United’s struggles in the centre of the park in the opening weeks of the new campaign.

The Red Devils have not been helped by an injury to summer signing Mason Mount, while Scott McTominay’s days at Old Trafford continue to look numbered.

A proposed move for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat keeps being mooted but appears to be no closer to getting done.

And now, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Ten Hag has been offered the chance to open talks to sign Spurs star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Ange Postecoglou is open to selling the Dane before the deadline as Hojbjerg does not fit into the new Tottenham manager’s style of play.

And the Telegraph report adds that United could now open talks with Hojbjerg and advance discussions in the build-up to deadline day.

The 28-year-old has already turned down exits from Spurs this summer, including to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, while Atletico Madrid have also been chasing him all summer.

Hojbjerg was one of Tottenham’s better players in a hugely disappointing campaign last time around but is considered too slow to thrive in Postecoglou’s all-action engine room.

That has now led to United potentially jumping on board to secure a transfer for a player who has a ton of Premier League experience.

Hojbjerg could move for around £25m

In terms of the fee involved. Spurs have already turned down £30million for Atletico earlier in the summer. However, they are expected to lower their demands the closer the deadline gets.

United have already spent close to £200m on three new arrivals this summer and may still have to offload one or two before buying again.

McTominay continues to be linked with an exit, while it’s also thought that West Ham have reignited their interest in Harry Maguire.

To that end, there will need to be a lot of pieces slotting into place to get a deal done in the closing days of the window.

The Red Devils are back in action on Sunday when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

