Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign a prolific Inter Milan star but only on one major condition.

The player in question is Inter forward Mauro Icardi, although the Serie A giants will only sell if United midfielder Paul Pogba moves the other way in a straight swap deal, according to Don Balon.

The enigmatic France star is being strongly tipped to seal a return to Italy in 2019 following numerous spats with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

Former club Juventus were believed to be favourites to re-sign the 25-year-old, but Inter’s reported offer could prove too tempting for United to turn down – especially as goals have been hard to come by this season, particularly at Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku’s struggles have led Mourinho to consider bringing in another central attacker and there are not many better than Inter star Icardi.

The 25-year-old Argentinean has scored an incredible 107 goals in 168 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri and would give United more of a cutting edge, if he moved to Manchester.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be keen on Icardi, but United may hold all the aces if they do decide to cut their ties with Pogba and look for an upgrade to their forward line.

Mourinho, meanwhile, will do all he can to persuade United to sanction a deal to sign a summer midfield target to replace the struggling Nemanja Matic. Read the full story here…

