Manchester United have been told they can sign Edinson Cavani – but must wait until the summer to land the Uruguayan striker.

The prolific frontman’s future is very much under the spotlight this month as he PSG contract draws to a close. With just six months left on his deal, Cavani has been strongly linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this month, while it’s also been suggested that Tottenham are interested.

However, the Manchester Evening News claims Cavani’s representatives have offered the striker the chance to sign for United in the summer as a free agent, after seemingly making it clear he won’t be going anywhere this month.

Atleti are reported to offered €10m to sign the free-scoring Cavani this month, but it’s claimed the Ligue 1 giants have responded with a demand for €30m; a price the Spaniards are unwilling to meet.

As such, Cavani is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement elsewhere – and the MEN reckons United’s money and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are currently mulling over an approach.

United, of course, are very much in the market for a new striker this month and – having missed out to Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland – would have to think carefully about Cavani if it meant delaying his arrival until the summer.

Discussing Cavani’s future this week, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said: “If there can be departures and arrivals in the group? It’s still possible in football, I can’t say.

“Cavani? We have to ask Edi the question. He is injured right now. He felt something in training and he couldn’t be there [against Monaco]. ‘If I want him to stay? It’s better, to achieve our goals, to have him, yes.”

Cavani has only started four Ligue 1 matches this season with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and summer recruit Mauro Icardi the preferred options.

However, his goalscoring credentials are not in doubt with the Uruguayan, now 32, powering in 198 goals in 291 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

Discussing United’s striker options recently, United boss Solskjaer commented: “If the right ones become available we do have the resources.

“There’s no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good.

“It has to be the right type and it has to be a good investment for the long term as well.”

Addressing United’s strike options further, Solskjaer continued: “We always believed Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were going to score goals but Mason has filled a big void.

“I’m not worried about goals from centre-forwards.”