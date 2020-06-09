Man Utd offered chance to sign Real Madrid star in cut-price deal

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign James Rodriguez at a bargain price by Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the Colombia international playmaker, who moved to the Spanish capital six years ago after he won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup.

Rodriguez’s career in Madrid has stagnated, however, and he has been deemed surplus to requirements by the club’s hierarchy.

The 28-year-old, who has also been linked with a surprise switch to Newcastle, spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich before returning to his parent club last summer, but he has struggled to retain the full confidence of Real chief Zinedine Zidane.

The former Monaco star has not started a LaLiga game since back in October, and with Real struggling to raise funds to rival United in the race to sign Ajax midfield star Donny van de Beek, president Florentino Perez hopes to boost Zidane’s transfer pot by offloading Rodriguez this summer.

According to the The Sun, as cited by Metro, Perez is also keen to reduce Real’s mammoth wage bill and with Rodriguez currently earning around £250,000-a-week, finding a buyer for the playmaker would go a significant way to achieving that objective.

The report adds that offering United the chance to sign Rodriguez, even at a fraction of the £63million price they paid back in 2014, is unlikely to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward to take the plunge, however.

The Red Devils chief is keen to continue his rebuilding operation around a core of ambitious, young British players, but that comes at a premium and with Rodriguez available for a bargain, it could turn into a win-win scenario for United.

Meanwhile, the agent of Liverpool and ManchesterUnited-linked Lille striker Victor Osimhen says his client does not yet have his eyes on a move to the Premier League.

Osimhen signed for Lille last summer as a direct replacement for Arsenal-bound Nicolas Pepe, whose boots he has filled impressively.

The Nigerian provided 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances before the curtailment of Lille’s season in April.

As such, the 21-year-old has been heavily linked in recent months with the Premier League, with Liverpool, Tottenham and United all reportedly keen.

What’s more, reports have said Napoli are keen but Osimhen himself shut down such talk.

Speaking to Radio Marte (via Goal), the player’s brother-in-law and agent, Osita Okolo, also rubbished links between his client and the English top flight. Read more…