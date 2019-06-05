Juventus will reportedly try and tempt Manchester United into the sale of Paul Pogba by offering them either Paulo Dybala or two other stars as part of the deal.

Reports on Tuesday claimed the Serie A champions had made an initial approach to both United and Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to gauge initial interest over a potential deal. The midfielder’s future has been subject to plenty of conjecture this summer, with Real Madrid also strongly linked.

However, according to multiple sources in Italy, it is Juventus who have made the first move for Pogba as they look to bring the player back to Turin three years after allowing him to return to Old Trafford in a £89.3m deal.

According to il Gazzetta dello Sport, Sky Italia and highly-respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio – a man more-often than not on the money – Juventus have this week approached United and his agent Raiola over a potential deal. And as per the report, Juve were adamant they wanted to make a big signing in midfield this summer, while furthermore, Pogba has already indicated to the Italian giants he is willing to come back.

United are likely to demand a fee in excess of £120million for a player who often divides opinion, but appears to frustrate the pundits. Gary Neville labelled Pogba “disinterested” as United crashed out of the Champions League to Barcelona at the quarter-final stages, while Roy Keane labelled him “a big problem” and says he “only plays for himself”.

Even Diego Maradona suggested the Frenchman does not work hard enough as the controversial Argentine also suggested he was the man to restore Manchester United to glory!

Now according to the Independent, United are giving serious thought to cashing in on Pogba, with Juventus telling United they can have their pick of three men to help sweeten the deal.

The paper says United have been offered Argentine forward Dybala in exchange as a significant down payment as part of the deal, or given the choice of signing two other long-term targets in full-back Joao Cancelo and Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Cancelo has been on Manchester City’s radar to compete against the established right-back Kyle Walker.

Meanwhile, Pjanic signed a new contract with Juventus in August last year, but has revealed he’s open to a move elsewhere. The player has been linked with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid among others.

