Man Utd offered Varane sweetener, as Perez digs big hole with Madrid star

Real Madrid have offered forward Vinicius Junior as part of their proposed deal with Manchester United for Raphael Varane, a report claims.

Following a lengthy transfer chase, the Red Devils are supposedly close to signing Varane. Reports in Friday’s newspapers claimed that the club now expect to announce his arrival by the end of next week. While he will cost £50million, Kieran Trippier’s signing will take a double splurge to £68million.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly plans to fit Varane into an exciting new formation next season.

That set-up will include new winger signing Jadon Sancho, who has agreed to leave Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Daily Mirror, though, Madrid have offered to swell United’s attacking ranks further by including Vinicius as part of the business between the two clubs.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has made Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe his top summer target. To afford Varane’s fellow Frenchman, though, he will have to raise further funds.

Los Blancos reportedly want £68.5million for the 21-year-old, who can play across the front line. United are in no mood to pay that sum after just signing Sancho for £73million, though.

Still, they could yet agree to sign the Brazilian on loan for next season as part of a loan-to-buy deal next summer.

Transfer Chatter - Varane set for Man Utd, Chelsea want Chiesa, Isco future in doubt Raphael Varane looks set for Man Utd, Chelsea want Federico Chiesa and Isco's Real Madrid future is in doubt.

Talks are reportedly ongoing, but there is no suggestion as yet that the proposal could advance.

As well as Sancho, United have Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani to call on in attack.

Cavani will likely leave at the end of next season, though, meaning another addition could become key. Although, youngster Amad Diallo is progressing nicely, having made his first-team debut last term.

Perez frustrates Vinicius over transfer

The Daily Mirror‘s report also reveals how the situation with Vinicius has developed in the Spanish capital.

New manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the forward that he wants him to stay. As such, the player has become ‘disappointed’ at Perez for trying to move him on, especially given his contract only ends in 2025.

He started 22 of the 37 La Liga games he played last season, while playing from the off in eight of 12 Champions League ties.

Vinicius also proved crucial in Europe, helping knock Liverpool out with a quarter-final brace.