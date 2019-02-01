Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that midfielder Marouane Fellaini is closing in on a move to China.

The 31-year-old has been with the Old Trafford giants since 2013, with the former Everton midfielder establishing himself as a key figure under Jose Mourinho.

United’s main business on deadline day was tying Martial down to a new contract, but while the Frenchman re-committed to the club, Marouane Fellaini edged closer towards an exit to China.

Fellaini has only managed 31 minutes since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took caretaker charge last month, although a calf injury has ruled him out of recent matches.

The Belgium international looks set to start a new chapter with Shandong Luneng after reaching an agreement in principle with United.

Asked to provide an update on Fellaini, Solskjaer said: “Nothing’s confirmed there yet, so obviously what I talk to players about would have to be between the two of us.

“We had good discussions, obviously he got injured so we spoke about that but nothing’s confirmed so I can’t say more, really.”

Another Chinese Super League side are believed to be monitoring the situation, with clubs there having until February 28 to complete signings.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!