Man Utd offload fifth player of January after Erik ten Hag green lights exit of centre-back

Manchester United have confirmed that centre-back Rhys Bennett has signed for Stockport County on loan until the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag has now sanctioned the exits of five different Red Devils players this month who he doesn’t think warrant a place in his starting XI.

Jadon Sancho – who was banished from the Man Utd first team after a fallout with the manager – has re-joined Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan.

Donny van de Beek has also signed for Eintracht Frankfurt on a temporary deal, while youngsters Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez have also been loaned out.

Fernandez may never make a senior appearance for Man Utd, as he has a €6m (approx. £5.1m) option to buy in his deal with Benfica.

Bennett can now be added to that list, as he has signed for Stockport on a six-month agreement as he looks to gain experience at senior level.

Man Utd exit confirmed as Ten Hag eyes big-money centre-back

Man Utd confirmed Bennett’s exit in a statement on their website.

“The young centre-back has completed the first loan move of his career, and will look to gain a first taste of senior football when representing Stockport, who are riding high as League Two leaders.”

“Dave Challinor’s side currently sit two points clear of Wrexham at the summit and are pushing for promotion.”

Bennett is yet to make a first-team appearance for Man Utd but has been named on the bench four times by Ten Hag, as he grapples with his squad’s injury issues.

The Red Devils have one less emergency defender to call upon as a result of Bennett’s exit and are keen to bring in a new centre-back this month.

As reported by TEAMtalk, one player they are particularly keen on is Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro.

Liverpool were thought to be in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the French centre-half but it’s claimed that Man Utd are now planning a ‘hijack’ of that deal.

The Merseyside club were allegedly willing to pay as much as £77m to get a deal over the line for the 18-year-old.

Therefore, Man Utd will have to stump up a huge fee to have any chance of a mid-season deal.

