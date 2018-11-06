Darren Fletcher has explained why legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson did not trust Paul Pogba to develop into the midfield general that the club needed.

The France midfielder’s departure on a free transfer to Juventus back in 2012 – only for the club to re-sign him from the Italians for a then-world record £89.3million deal – remains something of a sore point in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

The player has since struggled to consistently find his best for United and is regularly linked with a return to Juventus or a move to Barcelona amid what the player himself has conceded is, at times, a difficult relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

The United manager has also stripped Pogba of the vice-captaincy which led to a frosty training ground exchange and the difficulties United have faced with the player have come as no surprise to former United midfielder Darren Fletcher.

The Scottish star – one of Ferguson’s most trusted lieutenants – appeared as a guest pundit on Monday Night Football and admitted there were also signs that Pogba would be a difficult character to manage.

“I did a spell coaching with the [Manchester United] reserve team which included Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Ravel Morrison – a lot of talented players,” Fletcher said.

“We played [Pogba] a lot higher up the pitch in attacking areas and we felt like he was the one that could go and win us games really.

“A combination of the fact that we felt he had a little bit of ill-discipline in the middle of the park as more of a central midfielder.”

Pogba became of one of the top players in the game at Juve, but Fletcher insists the player did not show the desire needed to succeed in the game when selected for United reserves and that Ferguson was right not to trust him at that stage.

“It goes back to that famous game which we though he left Manchester United off the back of, when we lost to Blackburn 3-2,” Fletcher said.

“Everyone was injured really, all the midfielders – Ji-sung Park, Phil Jones and Rafael had spells in midfield, and Paul was on the bench.

“I think at that time we didn’t think he was disciplined enough for the reserve team so to then to jump into the first team in an important game – people can see why [we didn’t start him].”

When asked to assess Pogba’s performances for United under Mourinho, Fletcher admitted he would like to see the World Cup winner used in a different way.

“I like to see him in the final third and creating things,” he added.

“He played for Juventus [on the left] and I spoke before about his connection with [Anthony] Martial.

“Pogba can easily drift out wide. He can also get in the box, he’s a big lad. I’d love to see him with a bit more freedom to express himself.”

