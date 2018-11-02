Man Utd old boy gives Pogba one big tip on how to improve

Manchester United star Paul Pogba needs to trust his team-mates if he is to help turn around the Red Devils fortunes this season, according to a former United striker.

Berbatov was in attendance during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Everton, in which the Frenchman netted a rebound after initially failing from the penalty spot.

Pogba has been no stranger to scrutiny so far this season having failed to live up to expectations since his £89m return to United in 2016.

There has also been reported disagreements over tactics between the midfielder and his manager Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.

Despite a topsy turvy season, the France international starred during the victory over Everton after Mourinho played him in a more advanced role.

And Berbatov believes the 25-year-old needs to have reliance on the players behind him as he makes surging runs forward.

“Pogba again got the headlines [vs Everton], not least for that never-ending run-up for the penalty but I am not worried about that,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“Every player has their own style and the important thing was that he scored the goal.

“Some players attract criticism by default and Pogba is one of them.

“Some people just don’t like the way he lives his life or plays his football and when you give a platform for people like that they are going to use it and start talking s**t.

“The truth is that Pogs is a great player and he was the key man against Everton, scoring and assisting.

“For me he just needs to know that when he goes forward that the players behind him have his back.

“I see him more as an attacking midfield player and us attacking players don’t like to defend, it’s normal.

“But Pogba was everywhere against Everton, sprinting up and down the pitch and you are going to lose something playing like that, so he needs to know that Matic or Herrera have him covered.”

