Man Utd on alert after Sergio Ramos’ furious row with Real Madrid chief

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has had a dressing-room row with president Florentino Perez, and said he will happily leave the club.

AS have reported that the pair had “a huge row” in the Bernabeu dressing room in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Ajax on Tuesday.

The defeat saw then eliminated from the tournament and they no longer have a trophy to chase after being knocked out of every tournament, while they have 12 points to make up on LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Perez did not take the latest setback well and questioned the attitude of the players and branded them “disgraceful”.

The Spanish paper claim the attack lasted for “several minutes” before Ramos, who was suspended, stepped in to defend the Los Blancos squad.

Ramos, 32, hit back accusing Perez of poor planning and blaming him and the board for the disastrous season in front of the whole squad, with the source claiming the centre-back said: “Pay me up and I’ll go.”

Ramos was recently handed a two-game ban after being charged by UEFA for receiving a yellow card on purpose during the Champions League first-leg match against Ajax in order to serve a suspension before the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ramos was booked in the 89th minute of Madrid’s 2-1 victory in Amsterdam on February 13, which meant he would therefore miss the second leg of the last-16 tie at the Bernabeu.

In November Coral spokesman John Hill revealed there had been a flurry of bets placed on Ramos joining Man Utd.

He told Starsport: “Sergio Ramos will go down in history at Real Madrid as one of their greatest ever defenders but if this gamble is correct, the Spaniard could be heading out of the Bernabeu very soon to join Manchester United.”

United were linked with the defender in 2015, but their hopes were dashed when the LaLiga club announced he has signed a new contract until 2020.

The Telegraph reported at the time that Ramos has asked Real to listen to United’s offer, but United refused to sell David De Gea to Los Blancos and a deal for Ramos never materialised.