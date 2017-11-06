Man Utd on alert amid claims Atletico trio want Griezmann out

Atletico Madrid will reportedly make Antoine Griezmann available for transfer in January – news which is sure to alert long-term suitors Manchester United.

The France forward, like his Atletico teammates, have endured a slow start to the season, with the club down in fourth place in La Liga and on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages.

And it seems Griezmann is set to be made the scapegoat for their struggles if reports in Spain are to be believed, with Don Balon claiming Atletico will actively encourage clubs to meet the player’s £86million exit clause in January.

United were heavily linked with Griezmann over the summer before they instead opted to sign Romelu Lukaku, and it is understood Jose Mourinho retains an interest in recruiting the player.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Real Sociedad star, though it’s claimed Atleti would rather sell the player abroad given a preference.

And according to the report, even Atletico players are beginning to turn on Griezmann for his poor performances this term, with some even suggesting he has ‘gone missing’ in the big games.

Senior stars Diego Godin, Gabi and Juanfran are said to be frustrated with his attitude and think he’d be better off leaving, the report claims.

Atletico have already signed Diego Costa for January and people at the club believe Griezmann could make way for him.

The 26-year-old has scored just twice in La Liga and once in the Champions League this season, with his penalty miss