Man Utd on alert as Bale makes Real Madrid threat – report

Gareth Bale has reportedly threatened to leave Real Madrid this summer if he is not included in their starting line-up in Saturday’s Champions League final, according to reports on Thursday.

The Welshman is reportedly ready to play through the pain barrier in Cardiff on Saturday as the La Liga champions bid to become the first side since the competition was remodeled to defend the trophy.

Manchester United will be among numerous sides with scouts in attendance on Saturday night, with Bale among the players they are hoping to check up on.

And Spanish outlet Don Balon claim United are ready to do whatever it takes to lure the 27-year-old Welshman back to the Premier League this summer, with Jose Mourinho keen to make him the club’s new superstar.

Reports on Thursday suggested United had shelved their interest in signing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in order to focus their energies on signing a centre forward instead.

And although claims that Bale will ask to leave Real this summer carry little substance, their hopes of bringing him back to the Premier League would surely be boosted if he is not included for the showpiece in his home country.

Bale has not played for Real since getting injured in their 3-2 La Liga defeat to Barcelona on April 23.

The forward – described by Gary Lineker as one of British football’s best-ever players – has endured an indifferent season at Real, where he has only made 19 La Liga appearances due to a series of niggling injuries and poor form.

He had to be taken off after just 39 minutes in the El Clasico clash with an ankle problem and is yet to fully recover.

Nontheless, he’s told coach Zinedine Zidane he will play through pain in order to feature at the Principality Stadium on Saturday evening.

But Don Balon claim he will seek showdown talks with president Florentino Perez if he is only included on the bench, or worse, not included in the matchday squad on Saturday.

Real would likely use any funds generated from Bale’s sale to finance a bid for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, who has once again been linked with a £100million move to the Bernabeu this summer.