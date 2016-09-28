‘Man Utd on alert as Fonte hints long-term future in doubt’

Reports suggest Manchester United have been alerted after Jose Fonte hinted his long-term future at Southampton is yet to be resolved.

United were believed to be interested in Fonte this summer, with Jose Mourinho keen to recruit an experienced centre-back.

Southampton managed to keep hold of the 32-year-old, amid suggestions the player was promised a new deal.

The Portuguese has revealed a contract offer is yet to materialise, and the Daily Mirror suggest United could revive their interest.

“There’s nothing on the table, so I’m waiting,” Fonte said.

“I’ll see what happens. I’m just focusing on performing and we’ll see what happens.

“We haven’t agreed anything, it’s just talks.”