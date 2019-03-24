Man Utd on alert as France legend claims Ligue 1 star wants Prem return

Memphis Depay is eager to make a return to the Premier League, more than two years after leaving Manchester United, former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires has claimed.

The 25-year-old Dutch winger struggled to nail down a regular starting spot during his ill-fated spell at Old Trafford, but that hasn’t put him off the idea of coming back to England to prove himself again.

Pires told Bwin: ” I think Depay wants to come back to the Premier League and he feels he has unfinished business in England.

“It didn’t work out for him at Manchester United and Depay is a very proud player. He perhaps feels he wasn’t given a chance to perform and earn the right to stay longer considering he was so young and showed glimpses of undoubted potential.

“Depay might want to return to Manchester United or he might be motivated to prove them wrong by performing for one of their rivals in the Premier League.”

Memphis has had no difficulties in adapting to life in France’s Ligue 1, scoring 35 goals in 106 games for Lyon, who he joined from United in 2017.

He is under contract there until 2021, but has admitted he would like to make the step up to a bigger club.