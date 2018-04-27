Man Utd on alert as Lazio are left resigned to midfielder exit

Manchester United have been handed a boost to their hopes of signing attacker Felipe Anderson from Lazio this summer.

The attacking midfielder is rumoured to be one of Jose Mourinho’s top targets, while there has also been interest from Napoli in the player.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is now resigned to the fact that Anderson will leave the club during this summer’s transfer window and is already looking at potential replacements.

Gremio forward Luan is said to be high on Tare’s list of potential targets, with the 25-year-old normally used in a role similar to the way Lazio use Anderson.

The availability of Brazilian Anderson will be welcomed by United after Juventus emerged as the front-runners, ahead of the Red Devils, to sign his Lazio team-mate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian is said to be Mourinho’s favoured central midfield option this summer, but Juve seem to have stolen a march on their European rivals after opening talks for the player.

