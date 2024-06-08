Man Utd on alert with Kompany open to SIX big Bayern exits; Arsenal, Tottenham could begin signing talks

Manchester United might be given the incredible opportunity to sign one or more Bayern Munich players this summer, with their new manager Vincent Kompany reportedly open to a huge clear-out.

Despite being relegated with Burnley, Kompany has replaced Thomas Tuchel in the Allianz Arena hot seat by penning a three-year contract. The German titans are clearly trying to repeat the success they had under Pep Guardiola, who had a profound impact on Kompany’s management style.

While Bayern are generally favourites to win at least one major trophy each season, such as the Bundesliga title, Kompany is facing an uphill battle.

A lack of competition in the German top flight over recent years has seen Bayern’s standards gradually drop and they are now way behind Xabi Alonso’s history-making Bayer Leverkusen side.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Kompany is ready to listen to offers for six Bayern stars this summer, with the list including some huge names.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt could be on the move if that right bid comes in. The centre-back is very highly rated across Europe but was not always a regular starter under Tuchel due to competition from the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and even Eric Dier.

Man Utd are admirers of De Ligt and would love to add him to their squad, should he start to push for an exit.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have to fend off competition from Arsenal for the 24-year-old Dutchman.

Man Utd transfers: Bayern clear-out provides opportunity

Midfielder Leon Goretzka and winger Kingsley Coman have also been linked with moves to Old Trafford in the past, and they could be put up for sale, too. Although, Man Utd do not hold as strong interest in those stars as they do in De Ligt.

Kompany is also happy to sell Goretzka’s fellow midfielder Joshua Kimmich, whose future has been hotly debated in the last six months as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract.

Kimmich is understood to be keen on a new challenge, and Man Utd have been tipped to start talks with his agent. But Manchester City stand a better chance of bringing the German star to the Premier League.

Tottenham will also be happy about Kompany’s decision to engineer an overhaul of the Bayern squad, as it includes one of their own rumoured targets. In April, it emerged that Ange Postecoglou’s side are planning a shock swoop for winger Serge Gnabry, despite his history with their local rivals Arsenal.

Kompany is ready to offload Gnabry, too, but only for the right price.

The sixth and final Bayern player that may leave Bavaria in the near future is Noussair Mazraoui. The full-back was on Arsenal’s radar prior to joining Bayern in July 2022, though Mikel Arteta is currently looking at different players to improve his squad.

It would be a huge statement if Kompany sold big-name stars such as Kimmich, Gnabry, Goretzka and Coman. But it is clear that Bayern need to revamp their squad and kickstart a new era, and those sales would bring in a huge amount of money that could be spent on some world-class replacements.

