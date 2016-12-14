Man Utd ‘on brink’ of agreeing deal for Ajax star – report

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to bring a talented Ajax striker to Old Trafford, according to a report.

According to Squawka, the Red Devils have beaten competition from other European clubs to sign Daishawn Redan.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ajax were determined to keep the player, but he already has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Redan currently represents Netherlands at U17 level, having scored five goals in six appearances.

This particular spot has been credited to scout Henry De Regt, who joined United under Louis van Gaal.

United are reaping the rewards for expanding their scouting network in Holland, having already signed Tahith Chong from Feyenoord over the summer.

This comes amid reports United are ‘losing patience’ with one of their starlets in Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has been criticised by manager Jose Mourinho for losing focus after a promising start to his Manchester United career.

The Sun claims that Mourinho has told Rashford to ‘buck his ideas up’, and fears that the young striker is struggling to cope with all the hype.