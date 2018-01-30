Man Utd on red alert as playmaker prepares for Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid playmaker Isco could be preparing to leave the Spanish giants, according to a report in Spain.

The 25-year-old starred for Zinedine Zidane last season and played a role in helping the club win the Champions League twice in a row. This season though he hasn’t been a regular and made only 14 La Liga starts, scoring four times and assisting four times.

The report suggests Isco is now considering his options after not being granted the promise that Zidane made to him when he penned a new deal in the summer.

Isco was guaranteed regular match-time on his contract renewal and if he doesn’t start for Los Blancos in the upcoming Champions League round of 16 clashes with PSG next month, he could look to leave in the summer.

Manchester United, Man City, PSG and Juventus have been linked with the Spain star and a battle is sure to take place for his signature if he does indeed become available.