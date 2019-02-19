Man Utd on standby as asking price of forward target drops to £104m

Manchester United and Chelsea have been alerted as the asking price of target Gareth Bale has dropped, a report claims.

The Welshman was expected to become one of Real’s leading lights after Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise switch to Serie A, and they gave Bale the chance to step into the void left by Ronaldo, but as yet he has failed to step up to the plate.

Bale has scored six goals and earned two assists in 19 league games, but Real were hoping for more and they are understood to be ready to acknowledge that they made a mistake and will consider shipping him out.

Don Balon claimed last month that both United and their rivals Liverpool have made attractive offers to try and secure a deal for Bale, but then recently suggested a summer move for him could cost £131m (€150m).

Now, an update from Spanish outlet Diario Gol hints that Bale’s time at the Bernabeu could come to an end this summer, but interested clubs will still have to shell out a substantial sum.

Florentino Perez is apparently now asking for £104million – which is roughly equal to €120million – if he is to part with Bale, a figure that has alerted the Red Devils.

Don Balon also claimed on Tuesday that winger Alexis Sanchez has been offered to four LaLiga clubs, one of which is Real Madrid, meaning United could be looking to secure an upgrade in the forward department.

The former Southampton man has also been linked with a return to Spurs, and it was recently suggested that the he has bought a house in London ahead of an imminent return to the Premier League.

