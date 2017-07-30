Man Utd on the verge of sealing £48m move for Inter star

Manchester United are close to completing a £48 million deal to sign Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic, according to a report.

The Daily Star Sunday claims that the Red Devils are on the verge of tying up a deal for the Croatia international after being locked in talks for weeks.

United were holding off paying Inter’s £50m valuation, and now it seems that they have managed to convince the Serie A side to accept slightly less.

The Daily Star also revealed that “United’s rivals for the Premier League crown are hoping the Old Trafford manager does not get his man”.

They claim that a well-placed source at one of United’s top-six rivals said: “Perisic would be a make-the-difference signing for United.

“He’s a top, top player and if United get him – added to what they have already got – they will take some stopping this season and could well win the league.”