Man Utd one of two clubs being considered by £100m Spurs star

Manchester United are reportedly one of the destinations that Spurs star Christian Eriksen is considering after a move to Real Madrid is seemingly now off.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of next season and is currently stalling on a new deal, with Real Madrid reported to be among the clubs interested in signing him, while Juventus have also been linked.

Spurs were dealt a huge blow as their star playmaker revealed his desire to leave the club this summer, alerting potential suitors.

Reports have suggested that Eriksen ‘packed up his north London house’ even before a disappointing performance in the Champions League final against Liverpool, such was his intent to leave.

Meanwhile, speculation has since claimed that Real Madrid have now ended their pursuit in the Denmark international as they are now focusing on a move for United’s Paul Pogba.

Now, a report from the Mirror on Sunday claims that the Red Devils and Serie A giants Juventus are possible destinations for Eriksen this summer.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is set to demand a huge £100million fee if he is to sell the former Ajax man this summer.

The Mirror‘s Steve Brenner claims that ‘The Denmark ace was so sure of leaving Tottenham for La Liga, he packed up his north London house BEFORE the Champions League Final.’

