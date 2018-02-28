Man Utd only have one man in world-class bracket – Neville

Gary Neville believes Manchester United will continue to struggle to win the very top prizes until they sign more top quality players, with the club only boasting one world-class talent at present.

Jose Mourinho steered United to Europa League and League Cup glory in his first season at the helm, while this season the club have continued to make progress with the Red Devils second in the Premier League and in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

In addition, they are also in with a shout of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, having drawn their last-16 first-leg tie with Sevilla 0-0 last week.

However, despite their progress there remains plenty of critics about the club and their style of play.

And Neville suggests it’s because the club have only one world-class player in goalkeeper David de Gea.

“De Gea’s the only world-class player Manchester United have got,” he told Goal.com.

“You could maybe say Sanchez but not at Manchester United yet, even if he has been at a level for five or six years that you would say is world class.

“But De Gea’s the only player Manchester United have got at this moment in time that I would say has performed for the club at a world-class level.

“The other player that I would say has done brilliantly well, whether you could say he’s world class or not, is Antonio Valencia.

“Over the last two or three years he’s been outstanding.

“But to me De Gea is their stand-out player in terms of world standard at the club, without a shadow of a doubt.”

