Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a lucrative new contract for midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France star publicly expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford over the summer, declaring that he was ready to take on a new challenge.

However, a proposed move to Real Madrid failed to materialise, with United constantly stating that the 26-year-old was not for sale.

And now, according to The Times, United are hoping the midfielder will commit his long-term future to the club and have opened talks with his advisors regarding a new contract.

Pogba still has two years to run on his current deal, having returned to United from Juventus in 2016 for £89million, while the Red Devils also retain an option to extend it by another year.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to see the World Cup winner as key to his plans and wants Pogba tied down on a new long-term contract.

The report in The Times adds that Pogba currently earns £140,000-a-week, while he also receives an additional £6.5million in image rights and loyalty payments.

He is expected to earn a significant increase in his salary if he puts pen-to-paper on the new deal.

