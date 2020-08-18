Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with the representatives of Juventus attacker Douglas Costa.

The news comes from transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, as cited by the Daily Express.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add a number of signings this summer, with Jadon Sancho remaining the top target.

However, Borussia Dortmund are adamant the England star will not be leaving this summer.

Despite that, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is expected to make another move for Sancho before the transfer window closes in October.

But other options are now actively being explored and Costa is among the potential alternatives.

The 29-year-old has been with Juve for three years but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

And according to Di Marzio, Juventus are open to selling him. Adding that his agents have already approached United about a deal.

“Juventus want him to leave. His agents are moving to find a solution. They have talked to Manchester United, to understand if he would be interested,” Di Marzio told Sky Sports.

“They will think about it, but the problem is that Douglas Costa is often injured. So this is a problem for a club that wants to buy him.

“The agents have talked to Manchester United, for sure, and have proposed his transfer.”

REAL STAR KEEN ON PREM SWITCH

Meanwhile, Man Utd target James Rodriguez has revealed he would like to move to the Premier League as he looks to seal an exit from Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with the Spanish champions. However, he is highly unlikely to play a key role under Zinedine Zidane next season.

The Colombia international made just 14 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20, as Real were crowned LaLiga champions.

And he has admitted he would be open to making a move to England. Read more…