Man Utd open talks with Barcelona over sensational £74m swap deal

Manchester United have contacted Barcelona to open talks over a possible swap deal that could bring one of Jose Mourinho’s top summer targets to Old Trafford, according to reports in Spain.

According to claims in Spain, Barcelona are growing increasingly concerned that Samuel Umtiti could be lured away this summer after they failed to convince him to sign a new contract at the club.

It’s suggested the France defender is looking for a pay rise worth £140,000 a week, but with Barcelona having recently upped Lionel Messi’s salary and also spent big to bring Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele on board, the club are struggling to meet his demands.

And with Jose Mourinho already contacting Umtiti’s representatives to inform them United can and will meet his wage demands, Barcelona fear the player could be lured away with his exit clause currently set at just €60million (£54million).

Now according to Don Balon, United have opened talks with Barcelona to offer them the chance to sign £20million-rated Luke Shaw as part of the deal.

Shaw, out of contract in the summer of 2019, has struggled for game time under Mourinho over the past two seasons and has been widely criticised by the United boss, leading to allegations of bullying.

And Barcelona’s interest in the player was first noted earlier in the week when it was claimed they wanted the player as a replacement for Lucas Digne and to provide cover and competition for regular left-back Jordi Alba.

The report claims United hope Barcelona could be temped by the deal given their growing concerns at persuading Umtiti to stay and their interest in Shaw.

Meanwhile, United believe the deal could help kill two birds with one stone in the same way they did with Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January.

