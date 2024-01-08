Man Utd open talks over stunning cash-plus-player deal that will swap McTominay for Prem ace

An incredible report has claimed Manchester United have opened talks with an Everton star regarding a stunning part exchange that would send Scott McTominay to Goodison Park.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 percent stake in Man Utd was announced on Christmas Eve. However, the British billionaire’s partial takeover is still awaiting approval from the Premier League. With the timeline on that confirmation still projected to be four-six weeks away, Ratcliffe can do little to help his side in the January transfer window.

The club are understood to have a small budget for the winter window and are wary of falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

As such, United are reliant on player sales to bolster their kitty. One player they’ll reportedly wave goodbye to if a bid in the £26m region is received is Raphael Varane.

If lucrative sales aren’t overseen, United may need to get creative in the market and according to a stunning report from Football Transfers, that’s exactly what Ten Hag is doing.

The online outlet state Man Utd have opened talks with Everton midfield destroyer, Amadou Onana.

But given the impressive Belgium international is valued in excess of the £50m mark, United must sweeten the deal by including a makeweight. Per the report, that’s where Scott McTominay comes in.

The Scotland international, 27, is United’s top scorer in the Premier League this term with five goals. However, he’s never truly nailed down a starting role under Ten Hag and it’s still unclear what his best position is.

McTominay has excelled in an advanced role for his country of late, though the No 10 role at Old Trafford is filled by captain Bruno Fernandes.

McTominay has generally played in one of the deeper midfield roles for United. However, he is prone to defensive lapses which have often proven costly in such a vital position in front of the back four.

Ratcliffe wants radical midfield rebuild

Per Football Transfers, Ratcliffe want to ‘totally revamp’ United’s midfield and McTominay is not exempt from the overhaul despite being a homegrown player.

McTominay is among those United are open to letting go either this window or the next. Per the report, he could be included in a move for Onana to help reduce the fee required to snap up the Everton ace.

What’s more, it’s also claimed Onana was actually Ten Hag’s favoured option for the holding role ahead of Sofyan Amrabat last summer.

But with funds tight so late in the window, Man Utd were forced to settle for Amrabat via the loan route. Ten Hag has since conceded Amrabat simply isn’t Premier League standard.

McTominay a big lure for Everton – report

Football Transfers state a cash-plus-player deal involving McTominay and Onana is viewed as one that ‘could benefit all parties.’

Explaining why, it’s noted McTominay is actually a ‘major transfer target’ for Toffees boss Sean Dyche who hoped to sign the Scot last summer.

Furthermore, Dyche is on the hunt for Premier League-proven stars and McTominay has played his entire club career in the English top flight.

Like United, Everton also have a limited budget to work with this month. An Onana-McTominay cash-plus-player swap could therefore benefit Everton by ensuring they receive a fee as well as a readymade replacement for Onana.

The Belgian is also on Arsenal’s radar, with TEAMtalk confirming earlier this week that a Gunners approach had been made.

One way or another, it’s looking increasingly likely Onana’s future may soon lay away from Everton.

