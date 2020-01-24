Man Utd open talks to sign Leicester flop as Solskjaer gets desperate

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a move for Leicester City’s Islam Slimani to boost their striking options.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting desperate to sign a new frontman following Marcus Rashford’s back injury, which is set to keep him sidelined for around three months.

Solskjaer has claimed that Mason Greenwood will be given more chances to impress in Rashford’s absence, but United are looking to sign a more experienced alternative to the 18-year-old, who struggled to make an impact in the 2-0 home defeat to Burnley.

According to MailOnline, the Red Devils are somewhat surprisingly interested in signing Slimani and have made an enquiry to Leicester.

But the report claims that the Foxes are demanding a £4million fee to sign the 31-year-old, who has also been linked with Tottenham and Aston Villa, on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Slimani was packed off to Monaco last August and has scored seven goals in 14 appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season.

The Algeria international also had a temporary spell at Turkish giants Fenerbahce last term, but he scored just five goals in 25 games.

Leicester initially signed Slimani for a then club-record fee of £28m, but the forward has struggled to make an impact in England, scoring just 13 goals in 47 appearances.

Meanwhile, United are in discussions with the representatives of 19-year-old central midfielder Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe, according to a report in France.

RMC Sport claim Dina Ebimbe is a firm target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is intent on revamping his United squad with talented youngsters.

United are in need of a commanding central midfielder and Dina Ebimbe has been impressing on loan with Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

The PSG starlet is under contract in the French capital until 2023, but currently enjoying his time on loan with 18 starts in Le Havre’s 20 league games so far this season. Read more…