Manchester United have reportedly already started meeting with agents in a bid to get their summer transfer business moving.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to fix a number of problems in his squad, and the latest reports suggest that finding a new right-sided attacker is high on his list of priorities.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer and United have already made a move – by holding talks with the representatives of Atletico Madrid playmaker Thomas Lemar.

The versatile attacker, who plays mainly as a right-winger, is looking for a move after having a tough spell in the Spanish capital.

The France international was strongly linked with a move to both Arsenal and Liverpool before heading to Atletico for a fee of around €72million in 2018.

However, things have not worked out as planned for the 24-year-old, who now wants a fresh opportunity to prove his worth elsewhere.

The report adds that United believe Lemar’s creativity and pace would bolster their attacking options – having found goals hard to come by in the early stages of the season.

Lemar was again linked with Arsenal in the January transfer window, while north London rivals Tottenham were also credited with an interest.

And although nothing materialised, Atletico boss Diego Simeone certainly suggested he would be happy to allow him to leave.

Speaking in January, Simeone said: “The facts speak for themselves, better than words. It is certain that he has not been able to show all his qualities,” said the 49-year-old.

“Each time that he has been available, I have tried to play him. I have always been enthusiastic about his qualities as a player.

“He has not met the expectations set for him, but we have always had the same expectations.

“Today, who is to know if he will stay or not. His representatives are working hard. The clubs, they operate on what they need.”

Lemar and United will now have to wait for the season to get up and running again before any decisions can be made on the player’s future.

