Man Utd open to selling influential figure if one condition is met

Manchester United star David de Gea has told his Spain team-mates that he would be open to joining Real Madrid, a report claims.

De Gea, who moved to Old Trafford in 2011, is in the final year of his current deal, with Spanish giants Real Madrid hopeful of luring the stopper to the Bernabeu.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed that United are willing to offer De Gea up to £350,000 a week to persuade him to stay, but the newspaper adds that the Spanish international’s representatives are holding out for up to £500,000 a week.

Now, a report from the same outlet suggests that Zinedine Zidane being keen to replace the struggling Thibaut Courtois with De Gea.

United have been dealt a further blow by Spanish source Diario Gol, who state that the Red Devils star would be open to selling so long as it is sorted in a timely manner, unlike last time.

