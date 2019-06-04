Man Utd outbid City in race to land €80m Portuguese midfield star

Manchester United have reportedly outbid rivals Manchester City for midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with Sporting Lisbon set to accept the offer.

Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Noticias, as translated by Sport Witness, claims that United have offered a package worth a total of €80million, which would include add-ons and bonuses. That is way more than the €50m offered by neighbours City, which also included the option of some of their players on loan.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a remarkable season at Sporting, scoring 28 goals and adding 14 assists in all competitions and would walk into a United midfielder that will lose Ander Herrera and possibly Paul Pogba this summer.

City had viewed Fernandes as an upgrade over Ilkay Gundogan, while there are also on the lookout for more central midfield recruits – given that veteran star Fernandinho is edging towards the end of his career.

But for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the addition of the Portugal international is expected to be one of a number of changes to the Red Devils squad, as they look to secure a Champions League spot next term.

