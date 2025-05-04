Arsenal are being linked with a surprise move to sign rejuvenated Manchester United winger Antony this summer, though TEAMtalk can explain the truths around those claims amid the Real Betis loanee’s preferred next club coming to light.

Antony has reminded the footballing world of his abilities while on loan with the Spanish outfit, scoring six goals and providing four assists from 19 appearances so far to help Manuel Pellegrini’s side push for a spot in next season’s Champions League and within one game of a place in the UEFA Conference League final.

And while Manchester United stand to make an enormous loss on their original £86 million (€101m, $114m) investment for the Brazilian, the fact that his loan spell in Andalusia has revived his career means they can now expect offers for his services this summer. This news will be welcomed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his fellow Red Devils board members, who are desperate to move the player on.

However, the prospects of a permanent move to Betis are difficult. United still value the player at around the €40m (£34.1m, $45.3m) mark – a fee way beyond what Los Verdiblancos are able to pay.

As a result, Atletico Madrid are seemingly standing by and poised to potentially snatch the deal after being impressed by his displays.

Bizarrely, strong reports in Brazil overnight have stated that Arsenal too are keen on a move to bring Antony to Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s side are keen on adding another wing option to their ranks this summer and UOL Esporte claims an enquiry to United has already been made.

However, as revealed by the Daily Mirror, Antony has also ‘given his word’ to Real Betis that he will say yes to a permanent move to Estadio Benito Villamarin this summer as long as the clubs can agree on a deal.

Transfer truths over Arsenal links to Antony

Indeed, reports in Brazil linking Antony with a move to Arsenal should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Gunners did have a historical interest in the player dating back to Edu’s time in his role as sporting director at Emirates Stadium and prior to the winger’s move from Ajax to Old Trafford.

However, sources have told us that the Gunners do not have any interest in signing Antony at this moment in time and their focus is likely to be focused on other targets ahead of the Brazilian, with new sporting director Andrea Berta understood to be focused on securing the signature of Nico Williams – a dream target for Arteta – this summer.

Furthermore, it’s likely claims that Arsenal are interested could in fact be agent-driven, with a move to Emirates Stadium highly unlikely after his suitability to succeed in the Premier League was previously questioned by Ruben Amorim.

With Antony’s preference being a move to Real Betis, the two sides may need to get creative if they are to carve out a move.

Indeed, per a number of sources, United are ready to sanction the permanent exit of the winger – but will ask Betis for Johnny Cardoso as part of any arrangement.

The USA midfielder has enjoyed an excellent season, chipping in with four goals from his defensive midfield position.

And while he has only been at Betis since January 2024, a move away looks likely this summer with the Spanish side already granting Tottenham Hotspur first permission to sign him.

However, multiple sources, including the much-followed United writer, Sam Cohen, now claims United’s No.1 target is Cardoso – and they could ask Betis to renege on their agreement with Spurs to let him join the Red Devils as part of any deal for Antony.

Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has also reiterated his side’s desire to make Antony’s stay permanent.

“It is a source of satisfaction on a personal level [to have brought Antony to Real Betis], but it is the result of teamwork,” Fajardo said.

“Although I am responsible for the sporting management, there are many people involved in this signing. It’s still early, but we will try in different ways to do everything possible to continue enjoying Antony.”

Pellegrini also admits he hopes to have Antony at his disposal again next season.

“I see Antony very involved in the team, in the group, in the institution,” Pellegrini said. “We would all be happy if he stayed, but now we have to focus on the present.”

Antony himself has also admitted his happiness with life in Andalusia.

“I am very happy here, but I do not know what will happen in the future,” he said. “I always say that I enjoy every day, with the club, the city, everything, and I give my best for the team. It is still too early to talk about my future.

“I think that to regain my confidence, the most important thing was to reconnect with myself. I found that here, and that’s why I’m very happy and more confident every day.”

