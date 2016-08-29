Man Utd outcast is ‘categorically not for sale’ – report

Manchester United have told one of their defenders that he is not for sale this summer, despite him not playing a single Premier League minute this season.

According to Yahoo Sport, United and Jose Mourinho will block any move for Marcos Rojo this summer, despite the Argentina slipping further down the pecking order.

The report goes on to state that while many European clubs are interested in the 26-year-old, they ‘can not come close’ to matching his current pay package.

Valencia have been linked with a move for Rojo as a replacement for outgoing central defender Shkodran Mustafi, who has moved to Arsenal.

Under Louis van Gaal, Rojo amassed 53 appearances in all competitions despite struggling with injury, playing as left-back often for the Manchester club.

There has been concrete interest from two clubs in the former Sporting Lisbon man, but with United in four competitions this year Mourinho seems reluctant to let go of him.

Earlier this week, the Portuguese manager said: “I think we’ll have a very quiet week in terms of transfers. I am more than happy with the squad.

“Our objective is only one – to be champions. If at the end of the season we finish second, third or fourth it’s because someone is better than us, if you finish fifth or sixth it’s because we were not good enough.

“You have to play to win every game. If we don’t win, we don’t win, but the mentality is there and the boys are giving everything. It’s amazing when I look to my side and I see the people on the bench suffering with us and then jumping for the goal. It’s a privilege for me to work with these guys.”