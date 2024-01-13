Man Utd outcast Mason Greenwood opens up on Getafe loan amid stunning Barcelona links

Man Utd winger Mason Greenwood has given his thoughts on his impressive loan spell with Getafe, which has caught the attention of Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has netted five goals and made four assists in 17 LaLiga appearances so far, and this week picked up Getafe’s player of the month award.

Along with Barcelona, reports suggest that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also interested in Greenwood.

It’s even been claimed that Barca could offer him the famous no.10 shirt previously worn by Lionel Messi to lure him to the Nou Camp.

Greenwood secured his loan to the Getafe after being informed that he had no future at Man Utd following an internal investigation by the club.

This came after the Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against him in February 2023. He has always denied the allegations.

Mason Greenwood ‘happy’ at Getafe

Greenwood was welcomed warmly by much of the Getafe fanbase in September last year, although some did protest his arrival.

The winger has now thanked the supporters of the LaLiga club and has revealed he now feels settled in Spain.

Asked about how he is finding life at Getafe in a club interview, Greenwood said: “Everything’s fine. I adapted pretty quickly.

“My teammates took me under their wing and I’ve just been happy ever since, coming here and training, playing the games. I’m happy.”

“The fans mean a lot to me. The best feeling so far is when I scored my first goal here at the stadium and it meant a lot to me, I heard the fans quite a lot.

“Also we had the training day and a lot of fans came out to watch so we always appreciate the fans. They’re like an extra man out there on the pitch when they’re out there supporting us.”

Greenwood’s contract with Man Utd is valid until 2025 but barring a U-turn by the club, it seems he has already played his last game for them.

Given his form for Getafe, it does seem likely that some top European clubs such as Barca, Real Madrid or Atletico could come sniffing after him next summer.

That is good news for Man Utd in one sense, in that they should be able to command a sizeable fee for his services if they do choose to offload him permanently, as expected.

