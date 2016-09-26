Man Utd outcast Schweinsteiger tipped to move to MLS

Lukas Podolski has hit out at Jose Mourinho’s treatment of Bastian Schweinsteiger and hinted the midfielder could move to the MLS.

Schweinsteiger has been frozen out at Manchester United and is now training with the club’s reserves.

And former Arsenal striker Podolski – a former team-mate of Schweinsteiger’s with Germany and Bayern Munich – admits a move to the MLS will tempt the 32-year-old.

“I think America is great. Moving abroad is good for personality development and it would also be good for our children,” Podolski told Bild.

“Clearly it would be possible to play with Schweinsteiger in the States. What happened to (Schweinsteiger) is unfair.

“It is not correct to deport Basti to the second team. A coach must always keep the doors open to all players.”