Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to launch a €210m double raid on Spain to transform Manchester United, Newcastle’s star man is ‘very close’ to signing for a European giant in a record-breaking move, while Tottenham are in talks over a second raid on Serie A this month.

RATCLIFFE HAS MASSIVE PLAN TO GET VINICIUS JUNIOR TO MAN UTD

Incoming new Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has hugely-ambitious plans to bring Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior to Old Trafford this summer – and is prepared to pay as much as €150m to land the Brazilian.

The British businessman is set to take all sporting control at Old Trafford after agreeing a deal to take 25% of the Glazers shares in the club, paying the much-maligned Americans £1.3bn for the privilege.

While Manchester United fans will be hoping that investment in the squad will be made in January, Ratcliffe has confirmed that a deal to conclude his 25% stake in the club is unlikely to be confirmed until “early February”.

As such, the Red Devils will work within a more modest budget and the focus this month will be on clearing out some of the club’s unwanted stars, as well as potentially adding a new striker – most likely on loan – to the mix.

However, the flip-side of keeping their powder relatively dry this month means United supporters can expect a significant summer splurge by the club as Ratcliffe plots a way to help bring United back to the pinnacle of English and European football.

And according to Sport, Ratcliffe is ready to make a bold and serious play to bring Vinicius Junior to Old Trafford this summer.

They claim Ratcliffe believes Real are open to his sale to fund a giant move for Kylian Mbappe, who effectively plays in the same position as the Brazilian.

And it’s reported the 71-year-old is prepared to go as high as €150m (£128.6m) to convince Real Madrid to sell the 86-goal winger this summer.

For their part, it’s claimed Real president Florentino Perez will think long and hard about a possible sale, but that could become a reality if they manage to land on a deal for Mbappe.

Man Utd to trigger Martin Zubimendi exit clause

United’s move for Vinicius Junior may not be the club’s only raid on LaLiga this summer, with Ratcliffe also reportedly willing to trigger the €60m (£51.6m) exit clause in the deal for Martin Zubimendi.

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in Europe and would give United’s midfield a quality upgrade on Sofyan Amrabat, who has struggled to make an impact since signing on loan from Fiorentina.

With Erik ten Hag now unconvinced about signing the Moroccan permanently, Ratcliffe is thought to have identified Zubimendi as the perfect replacement – and is fully prepared to meet his exit clause to get him away from hometown team Real Sociedad.

United are thought to have already made contact with the four-times capped Spain midfielder’s agents already, though Zubimendi has made he is unwilling to depart midway through a season with his side through to the Round of 16 in the Champions League. A two-legged affair with PSG awaits them next as they bid to reach the quarter-finals of UEFA’s top-tier competition.

However, a summer move may well be on the cards, with United able to offer him a significant payrise on his current deal, which expires in 2027.

Arsenal also keen on Spain star as Zubimendi as Fabrizio Romano comments

United are far from alone in their pursuit for Zubimendi, however, with the player also one of a few new midfield talents Mikel Arteta wants to bring to Arsenal.

The Gunners signed Declan Rice last summer but ongoing doubts over the futures of Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny means they are likely to be actively chasing another midfielder again this summer.

To that end, Amadou Onana, Arthur Vermeeren and Douglas Luiz have all been touted as targets in recent weeks.

Now Romano has provided an update on their midfielder chase, recently telling Caught Offside that any move is more likely in the summer.

“We’ve had a lot of stories about Arsenal and different midfielders in recent times, with big names like Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi linked with the Gunners. It looks difficult for a deal to happen this January, but we’ll see if the situation is different in the summer.

“So, which of those players would be the best fit for Mikel Arteta’s side? My personal feeling is that Zubimendi would be fantastic, even if Onana and Douglas have the advantage of both already knowing the Premier League. Zubimendi is fantastic player, he can help with his vision, quality and intelligence on the ball – he’s the perfect midfielder.

“Still, it’s important to say that he’s very happy at Real Sociedad, only focused on his club and he already rejected chances to leave in the recent years as he always wanted to stay there.”

Zubimendi has been with Sociedad since a child, first signing back in 2011 and making his way through their youth teams before debuting for the first team in the 2018/19 season. He has made 169 senior appearances, scoring seven times.

DON’T MISS: Mikel Arteta Arsenal exit talk ramps up as Euro titans settle on 41y/o as ‘next manager’

NEWCASTLE EYE BAYERN MIDFIELDER AMID HUGE GUIMARAES CLAIMS

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is ‘really close’ to sealing a blockbuster move to PSG with the Magpies reluctantly deciding to cash in on their star talent, reports in Spain claim. (Sport)

The Magpies could use the funds from the Brazilian’s sale to sign Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich as a surprise replacement. (SportsBILD)

Victor Osimhen has opened the door to a future move to England by declaring he will play in the Premier League one day. However, the Napoli striker states he’s very happy and settled with the reigning Serie A champions. (Sky Italia)

Genoa CEO Andres Blazquez has warned Tottenham that Radu Dragusin will not stay with the Premier League side for long – and that the Romania defender is ‘destined to play for one of the biggest five clubs in Europe’ before long. (various)

Barcelona are seriously considering a surprise move to sign Jesse Lingard as a temporary, low-cost stop-gap filler in their squad after being priced out of moves for a number of other targets. (Mundo Deportivo)

Royal Antwerp’s rising star George Ilenikhena has revealed his ambitions of signing for Manchester United in the future. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Man City are leading the chase to sign former FK Partizan star Matija Popovic on a free transfer, despite interest from Napoli and AC Milan. (Bild)

Benfica have issued a statement denying reports Manchester United have held talks over a deal for teenage midfielder Joao Neves, who has a €120m (£103m) exit clause in his deal. (Record)

Liverpool have been discussing a move to sign teenage winger Momodou Sonko from Swedish side BK Hacken in a move that will set them back a mere €7m (£6m). (Fotboll Direkt)

LEEDS URGED TO ACT QUICKLY TO SIGN POLISH GOALKEEPER

Leeds have been urged to hurry if they want to follow up initial interest in signing Spezia Calcio goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski, with a loan move to Spain with either Real Betis or Celta Vigo on the cards. (Il Secolo XIX)

Fiorentina, Monza, and Nice have all made contact with Juventus over a deal for Moise Kean, while Atletico Madrid could also enter the race if Angel Correa departs this month. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Betis president Angel Haro has confirmed West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals is “on the radar”, though insists they are yet make a

Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Junior Traore has passed a medical with Napoli ahead of a loan deal with an option to buy for €25m. The Partenopei will move to tie up a deal for Hellas Verona winger Cyril Ngonge in a deal that will set them back an initial €18m. (Sky Italia)

Lyon are closing in on a deal for Gent’s Gift Orban for €13m – and hope to sign one of Everton’s Arnaut Danjuma or West Ham United’s Said Benrahma next. (L’Equipe)

Barcelona are stepping up their interest in signing Palmeiras youngster Estevao Willian, 17, who is also a top target of Chelsea. Any deal for the teenager, nicknamed Messinho, is likely to cost in the region of €30m (£25.2m). (Mundo Deportivo)

LaLiga title chasers, Girona, have identified former Espanyol midfielder, Sergi Darder, as a top midfield target with the player struggling for game time at Real Mallorca. (Sport)

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has seen his contract with Al-Ettifaq terminated after just six months, with the player ready to join Ajax in a move that will see the 33-year-old take a significant wages cut. (The Athletic)

TOTTENHAM IN TALKS OVER DEAL FOR ANOTHER SERIE A DEFENDER

Tottenham have ‘made contact’ over a second centre-half signing from Serie A after opening talks with Bologna over a deal for Italy Under-21 international Riccardo Calafiori. (various)

PSG’s latest contract offer to Kylian Mbappe is worth a staggering €100m a year (£1.6m a week) and more than trebles the offer he’s received from Real Madrid. (AS)

Real Betis star Nabil Fekir is considering an exit from the LaLiga side with teams in Saudi Arabia among those keen. The French playmaker has struggled to re-establish himself after returning from a serious ACL injury late in 2023. (El Chiringuito)

Caglar Soyuncu is on the verge of departing Atletico Madrid just six months after a free move from Leicester, with a switch to Fenerbahce now close to being agreed. (Marca)

Legendary Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini is poised to take on Player Development Coach at LA Galaxy, the club has announced. (various)

Jose Mourinho could be offered a return to one of his former clubs Porto following his dismissal by Roma, though is also wanted by at least three clubs in Saudi Arabia, who can all offer the Special One a significant financial package. (A Bola)

Mourinho, meanwhile, is open to a Premier League return with Newcastle if PIF dispose of the services of Eddie Howe. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is on the brink of joining Turkish side Besiktas for a nominal fee after only making two appearances in all competitions this season. (various)