Man Utd overcome major hurdle to seal South American winger deal

Manchester United have reportedly overcome a major hurdle to seal the signing of Facundo Pellistri from Uruguay-based side Atletico Penarol.

Uruguayan football expert Sebastian Giovanelli reported on Saturday that Pellistri was a major target for the Red Devils.

The journalist claimed (via Twitter) that United had agreed a five-year deal with Penarol to sign the starlet.

However, there was a disagreement over when the transfer would take place. Penarol wanted Pellistri to stay until January, with United keen to add him to their ranks now.

But Old Trafford transfer chiefs have now convinced Penarol to do business before the window shuts on Monday, according to Giovanelli.

AHORA| Todo acordado, @FPellistri07 celebrará sus próximos goles con @ManUtd. El jugador estará en Manchester el proximo lunes. NOW | All agreed, Pellistri will celebrate his next goals with the #RedDevils. The player will arrive to Manchester on Monday. pic.twitter.com/fFrD7o7uu6 — Sebas Giovanelli (@SebasGiovanelli) October 3, 2020

Pellistri earned a promotion from Penarol’s Under-19s side in January 2019. Since then, he has made 37 outings and scored four goals, assisting two others.

In 2020, meanwhile, he has netted one goal and laid on two others for teammates.

Previous reports have claimed he is a target for Manchester City and Newcastle.

United now look set to add Pellistri to their squad alongside his fellow Uruguayan Edinson Cavani.

The veteran frontman is said to have agreed a two-year deal to move to Old Trafford on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has been on the marlet after being released by PSG at the end of last season.

