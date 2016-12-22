Man Utd overlooked in our top 10 Premier League stars of 2016

It’s been another brilliant year of football in the Premier League – so we’ve picked out our top 10 players of the calendar year. You may not agree with some all of our selections….

10. Virgil van Dijk

The only centre-half to make our top 10, Van Dijk’s stock has been on the rise at Southampton over the calendar year to the point where he’s now mentioned as possible £35million targets for some of the division’s bigger boys.

The Dutch joined Saints in a £13m deal from Celtic in the summer before last – and has simply got better and better during his time at St Mary’s. It was little surprise to see Saints figure so highly in the Annual Table of 2016, while the player also took his place in our Team of the Year too.

9. Adam Lallana

10 – Adam Lallana has had a hand in 10 goals in 14 PL apps this season (5 goals, 5 assists), the same number as in 2015-16 (30 apps). Form. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2016

The only Englishman to make our top 10 (sighs), 2016 has been something of a breakthrough year for Lallana. We say ‘breakthrough’ with somewhat baited breath, because although the talent was always there for Lallana, there did remain doubts over his abilities to truly establish himself at Liverpool.

However, he’s become one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheet at Anfield and was quite-rightly lauded as the most improved Englishman this season in this article here.

8. Diego Costa

Mean, moody and now very much back to his best, Costa makes the cut purely on the back of his scintillating form since the start of the 2016/17 season. While last season might have been one for Costa and Chelsea to forget, the player is now back to doing what he does best and having been involved in 18 goals in 17 appearances (13 goals, 5 assists) so far this season, is impossible to leave out.

7. Hugo Lloris

Spurs may be out of the Champions League and facing up more Thursday night football in the new year, but that’s in no way a reflection on Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman has been a model of consistency in the Tottenham goal and has been a number of stunning saves both domestically and in Europe. With Real Madrid sniffing around for a goalkeeper again next summer, you do wonder if they’ll turn their attentions to Lloris with David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois seemingly a little more out of reach.

6. Dimitri Payet

It’s not been a great season so far for Payet, but the Frenchman makes the cut after a breathtaking first half of the calendar year for West Ham. The free-kick master – and then some. We still get excited when we see him arch that deadball into the top corner of Wayne Hennessey’s goal last season!

Even though his stats haven’t been as great so far, five assists and two goals from 15 outings so far isn’t too shabby for a team struggling at the wrong end of the table.

And with plenty of rumours surrounding his future, West Ham will be hoping they can retain the former Marseille man for a little while longer at least.

5. Philippe Coutinho

It’s little wonder Liverpool are looking to tie Coutinho down to a new contract given his form over the calendar year for the Reds. The player has taken his game onto another level over the past 12 months and is the creative spark among the galaxy of attacking options available to Jurgen Klopp.

If there’s one Premier League player you can see playing in La Liga, it’s probably Coutinho – and that’s probably the biggest compliment you can pay him, given he’s now become a regular for the Brazil national side too.

4. Riyad Mahrez

The 2016 Player of the Year would definitely have made the top three had he maintained his brilliant form for Leicester at the back end of last season, into this.

Nonetheless, Leicester’s achievements in finishing as Premier League winners – and the part Mahrez played for the Foxes – should not be overlooked.

3. N’Golo Kante

Made the huge decision to quit champions Leicester and the chance to play Champions League football when he made the move to Stamford Bridge over the summer. But while the decision looked a foolish one when Chelsea were on the wrong end of a hammering at Arsenal in October, the player now appears very much to be having the last laugh.

Covers as much ground as two players, Kante was a monumental reason why the Foxes stunned the footballing world by winning the Premier League title last season. And he now looks a good bet to become one of those rare breed of players who could win the title with different sides in successive seasons.

2. Sergio Aguero

His team might be undergoing something of a transitional period, but one thing has remained constant throughout and that is the form of Sergio Aguero. The Argentine has scored 27 goals from 30 Premier League appearances for City over the calendar year and has rarely let his standards drop. As good this year as he’s ever been….

1. Alexis Sanchez

What a year 2016 has been on a personal level for Alexis Sanchez. Now established as Arsenal’s preferred striking option, there’s little wonder the Gunners are desperately hoping to tie down the player to a new contract.

The Chilean has scored 19 goals over 33 Premier League appearances over the calendar year, during that time establishing himself as one of the few genuine world-class talents in the country.

He’s also helped his country win the Copa America, while this season – in his new central attacking role – has 12 goals and six assists from his 13 appearances in the competition so far.

With an agreement yet to be reached with Sanchez, the Gunners will be desperately hoping they can persuade the player, and TEAMtalk’s Player of 2016, to a new contract sooner rather than later. This is one player, Arsenal – nor the Premier League – will want to lose.

