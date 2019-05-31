Man Utd part of six-way battle to land highly-rated Chelsea defender

Manchester United are one of six Premier League clubs interested in Chelsea starlet Reece James, according to a report.

James has established himself as one of the country’s most promising young talents, increasing his burgeoning profile with a fine season on loan with Championship side Wigan.

Liverpool were told to move for the 19-year-old, but will have to join a queue of six Premier League clubs, currently led by United.

The Sun say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a fight to land the teenager however, with Leicester ‘ready to battle it out’ to sign him.

Brendan Rodgers reportedly sees James as ‘one of the top young prospects in the country’ and a potential ‘key figure’ for the club going forward.

Bournemouth, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Everton are also courting the England youth international but Leicester’s interest is the most genuine, with the club hoping to provide cover for Ricardo Pereira at right-back.

Danny Simpson will be released upon the expiration of his contract this summer, and James is seen as an ideal replacement.

But Solskjaer might have a rather tenuous ‘ace up his sleeve’ in the fact that James’s sister Lauren already plays for their women’s team.

Chelsea could even keep the defender if their transfer ban is upheld, but ‘an offer of around £15m’ could tempt them into selling a player who has three years left on his contract.