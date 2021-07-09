Manchester United rejected the chance to sign Eduardo Camavinga in 2019 in favour of bringing in Hannibal Mejbri, a report has claimed.

Camavinga’s name is one reportedly on United transfer chief John Murtough’s lips. While midfield does not rank as a top summer priority for the Red Devils this summer, they are studying their options. Despite only 18 years old, he has made waves in Ligue 1 following his debut at 16 years of age.

Since then, he has become a cornerstone of the Rennes team and United and Chelsea have taken transfer notice. United have reportedly sent an initial proposal, which the French club laughed off.

Indeed, the fight to sign Camavinga could end up in a bidding war across Europe.

According to The Athletic, though, United could have had the France international’s services wrapped up in 2019.

The Old Trafford club were offered the chance to sign Camavinga when he was developing in Rennes’ youth ranks.

Instead, they opted to sign fellow youngster Hannibal Mejbri, who remains on the fringes at United.

The £8.5million signing joined in the summer of 2019 from Monaco’s youth ranks. The 18-year-old has only made one senior outing so far, playing eight minutes against Wolves at the end of last season.

However, United see him as a star of the future, much like Camavinga.

In any case, Rennes are resigned to losing their star man, as he has entered the final year of his contract with no sign of a renewal close.

Furthermore, they have identified a potential successor in Midtjylland’s Jens Cajuste.

Camavinga could be set for transfer

Rennes technical director Florian Maurice said: “He is a player that we have followed for over a year.

“He can start immediately and has big future potential. We are in advanced discussions.”

Cajuste recently made his name by starring for Sweden at Euro 2020.