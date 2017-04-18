Dortmund star linked with Man Utd move; Inter star ‘in reserve’

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is planning on a swoop for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

Mourinho will allegedly target the France international this summer, the Sun claims.

However, they could pay up to £50million to secure his services after the 19-year-old’s impressive first season at Dortmund, scoring eight times and assisting 15.

Dembele joined the German side last summer from Rennes, turning down English clubs Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in the process.

The striker preferred the Bundesliga side due to their willingness to play and develop youngsters.

And after his magnificent first season at Dortmund, it will take a huge transfer offer to convince the Germans to sell another exciting youngster.

However, if United fail to secure a deal, the report claims Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic is an alternative option.

Perisic reportedly changed representatives to sign with super-agent Pini Zahavi and Balkans expert Fali Ramadani.

It has since been confirmed by Ramadani’s company, Lian Sports, that Perisic is now a client and the agency believe they can net the winger a bumper £100,000-a-week deal this summer.

Mourinho watched Perisic personally during March’s international break, taking in the Croatia’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/ManUtdUpdates_/status/845345925652533248/photo/1

Mourinho also met friend Predrag Mijatovic, the former Real Madrid player and sporting director, who had worked alongside Jose when he signed Croatians Luka Modric for Real Madrid and Nemanja Matic for Chelsea.

While signing Dembele would be a coup for United, Perisic is seen as a more realistic option for the Red Devils.