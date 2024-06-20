Man Utd plan to capitalise on Prem minnow centre-back stance and wreck deal, amid Everton failure

Max Kilman could be pursued by Manchester United this summer

Given they are currently unable to convince Everton to sell Jarrad Branthwaite, Manchester United could reportedly go after Wolves man Max Kilman.

United are on the hunt for a new centre-back, having both underwhelmed last season and lost a quality defender this summer. Indeed, their eighth-placed finish was the Red Devils’ worst in history.

And they have now seen Raphael Varane, who made just shy of 100 appearances for the club, leave on a free transfer.

United’s favourite in the centre-back position has looked for some time for be Everton man Branthwaite, who was one of the league’s best at the back last season despite it being his first top-flight campaign.

It was suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United’s new part-owner, was willing to shell the entire £70million asking price on the defender.

However, the first bid for the Englishman equalled just half of that.

As a result, it was promptly said to have been shut down by Everton.

While United are said to be preparing an improved offer, the Toffees will fight hard to keep Branthwaite.

United could go after Kilman

GIVEMESPORT states United are currently struggling to make a breakthrough for the centre-back.

As a result, they could go after Wolves captain Kilman instead.

Indeed, it’s said they have shortlisted the 27-year-old – who’s missed just a single league game for the Molineux outfit in the past two Premier League campaigns – amid their struggles with Branthwaite.

United could have competition from Tottenham if they go after Kilman.

Indeed, GMS states Spurs are also mulling over a move for the defender, with his strengths as a left-sided defender catching their eye.

Wolves could sacrifice Kilman

As per TEAMtalk sources, Wolves might be ready to sacrifice Kilman this summer, amid heavy interest from within the Premier League.

It is also understood that West Ham have the 151-appearance Wolves centre-back at the top of their summer shortlist.

But with United and Tottenham now considering moving for him, the Hammers could be muscled out.

With the finances that both could drum up, Wolves and West Ham may both not be able to compete.

