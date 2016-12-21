Man Utd plan Mourinho stay ‘until 2025’ despite poor start

Manchester United are apparently planning on keeping Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford for nine more years, a report claims.

This is despite having made their worst start to a season in the Premier League era, as they had claimed 20 points from their first 13 games.

However, according to a report in the Daily Star, club bosses have been “so impressed” with Mourinho that they may be considering handing him a long-term contract.

The Portuguese boss is just six months into a four-year deal he signed, worth £15million per season.

Although he has not spent more than three years at any club previously, senior figures inside Old Trafford would apparently be happy if he was still manager in nine years time.

Fortunes have changed recently for Mourinho though, as he has seen his team go on a ten game unbeaten run, closing the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal to just four points.

United do still trail league-leaders Chelsea by 13 points, but the report claims that Mourinho’s superiors think him entirely capable of still winning the title.

Glowing endorsement

After the Red Devils’ 2-0 win at West Brom on Saturday, counterpart Tony Pulis spoke highly of Mourinho.

“I think they have the right man and I think they just have to be patient,” the Baggies boss stated.

“If it is not this year then it will be next year or the year after, he’ll starting winning trophies – it’s written all over him that’s what he has done in every country he’s been in.”