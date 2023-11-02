Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd plan outrageous £100m January double deal that could save Ten Hag from sack; Arsenal, Tottenham join chase for €80m Bundesliga playmaker

Manchester United are ready to roll the dice on a big-money double deal in January that could save Erik ten Hag from the sack, while Arsenal and Tottenham have joined a growing number of teams looking to sign an outstanding Bayern Leverkusen attacking midfielder – all in Thursday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

UNITED EYE DOUBLE DEAL THAT COULD SAVE TEN HAG

Manchester United are being linked with a huge double deal to fix Erik ten Hag’s leaky defence in the january transfer window and potentially save the Dutchman’s good.

Ten Hag is starting to come under huge pressure at Old Trafford after a poor start to the new campaign from United, with the last two results seeing fans starting to turn on the former Ajax chief.

The Red Devils were humiliated 3-0 at home by neighbours Manchester City on Sunday before crashing out of the Carabao Cup after another 3-0 loss to Newcastle at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Six goals against without scoring once in two games is bad enough, but the manner of the performances has not reflected well on Ten Hag and rumours are spreading quickly that he is running out of time to save his job.

To that end, two separate reports suggest that Ten Hag is looking to fix his defensive issues but signing a new centre-back and another goalkeeper to push Andre Onana.

Tuttosport reports that Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini has emerged on United’s radar, although the talented 19-year-old is also wanted by Inter Milan.

Italy international Scalvini is currently valued at around £34.8m and could be the second capture from the Italian side in the space of six months after the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund last summer.

United have shipped 16 goals in 10 league games so far to sit eighth in the table, but also conceded four at Bayern Munich and three at home to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Potential Onana replacement also on Ten Hag radar

Summer signing Andre Onana has also not exactly covered himself in glory since his summer switch from Inter.

The Cameroon star has been a mix of remarkable saves and awful errors, and it appears that Ten Hag either wants to bring in some extra competition or ditch the stopper already.

One name that United were constantly linked with before landing Onana was Portugal international Diogo Costa.

And, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the Old Trafford outfit have renewed their interest in the 24-year-old, who is also a reported target for Chelsea.

The report claims United may start negotiations to sign the player in winter and in response, Porto will demand the release clause to be met.

If that is the case, then the Red Devils will have to pay £65m to get the signing done, which would be a total outlay of almost £100m for two potential defensive upgrades.

ARSENAL, TOTTENHAM JOIN WIRTZ CHASE

Arsenal and Tottenham are among those in the picture for €80m Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan are ready to begin negotiations with star striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, over a contract extension. (ESPN)

Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto has asked his agents to find him a new club in Italy and talks are reportedly ongoing with Lazio after Roma decided to place their focus elsewhere. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal look set to beat Barcelona to the signing of talented Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren for a fee in the region of €15m. (Sport)

Luis Suarez is one step away from joining Inter Miami. Suarez will join the MLS franchise once his contract with Brazilian club Gremio ends in December. (TyC)

AC Milan have been following Lille striker Jonathan David for some time and see the Tottenham attacking target as a priority option to strengthen their attack. (Tuttosport)

Milan technical director Geoffrey Moncada personally scouted Lloyd Kelly during Bournemouth’s Premier League win over Burnley on the weekend. (Tuttosport)

WEST HAM TARGET SERIE A MIDFIELDER

Sassuolo defensive midfielder Daniel Boloca has ended up on West Ham’s radar ahead of the January transfer window opening. (Tuttosport)

Juventus are continuing to push forward in their attempts to sign Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic in January. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid will look to field offers for French defender Ferland Mendy in the January transfer window. (Relevo)

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Sporting CP full-back Geny Catamo in the January transfer window. (Correio da Manha)

Juventus have reached an agreement with Manuel Locatelli and the midfielder’s entourage on a new contract that will run until 2028. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Sporting star Goncalo Inacio and are looking to beat Liverpool to the centre-back. (AS)

Rodrygo Goes has put pen to paper on new long-term Real Madrid deal. The contract is until June 2028 with €1Bn release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Stade de Reims and FC Utrecht are both closely monitoring Strasbourg midfielder Samir El-Mourabet. (L’Equipe)