Man Utd planning shock raid for veteran to bolster goalkeeper ranks

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on a surprise move for former goalkeeper Tom Heaton this summer.

With David de Gea and Dean Henderson battling for the No.1 spot, it appears highly unlikely that both players will remain at the club for the start of next season. The Spaniard began the season as first-choice but Henderson has started the last six league games. And with the duo considered as regular starters something seemingly has to give.

To that end, the Red Devils are already exploring options for a new back-up to whoever wins that fight.

Former United stopper Sam Johnstone has already been linked with a £10m Old Trafford return, However, a report in The Sun claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will move for Heaton, if a move for the West Brom man falls through.

The 35-year-old’s deal with Aston Villa expires at the end of the season after he signed from Burnley in 2019.

Heaton lost his job as Villa’s starter to Emiliano Martinez, who has been outstanding since joining from Arsenal last summer.

Heaton spent six years as a youth player with United but was unable to break into the first team. He left the club in 2010 to join Cardiff City.

However, he could be in for a fitting finale to his career with a return to where it all began.

But any move would still depend on the sale of either De Gea or Henderson, and also Johnstone deciding against an Old Trafford return first.

Man Utd risk missing out on starlet

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle to act on their interest in a Ligue 1 starlet amid fresh interest from a French side.

Chelsea have made scooping up European football’s rising talent a hallmark of their transfer window approach under Roman Abramovich. The club have wheeled and dealed with young players, often making major profit on stars that never make a senior appearance.

As such, it comes as no surprise to see the Blues credited with interest in Ligue 1 sensation, Pape Matar Sarr.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has already become a regular starter for Metz despite his tender age. Though operating primarily in a deeper role, he is equally accustomed at bursting forward in a box-to-box role.

Sarr is said to have attracted interest from ‘major European clubs’ prior to his move from homeland club Génération Foot in Senegal.

An report in mid-April detailed how Man Utd had jumped up in the queue to sign Sarr.

Now, online publication Sport Witness (citing L’Equipe) note that Chelsea and Everton are both ‘keen’ on what they’ve seen.

A second Sport Witness report also highlights the interest of Newcastle the rising star.

There is no mention of a transfer in the works, though that may soon change. That is following the revelation that Nice are stepping up their efforts to snatch the youngster.

A €12m bid is reportedly being prepared and is one that will force the English clubs into action if they’re determined not to miss out.

