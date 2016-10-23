Man Utd ‘played well’ in Chelsea thrashing, insists Mourinho

Jose Mourinho suggests Manchester United matched Chelsea in their 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

United fell behind after only 30 seconds when Pedro capitalised on some sleepy defending, and further goals from Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante compounded Mourinho’s woes on his return to his former club.

However, the Portuguese insists the scoreline could have been a lot different were it not for mistakes.

“The team played well, if we can delete the defensive mistakes we made.Thibaut Courtois had more work than De Gea, their defenders had more work than my defenders,” he told BBC Sport.

“They are very dangerous in counter-attack, we knew that. I said if we score at the 2-1 game is different, that was not for us and they scored the third and fourth.

READ MORE: Mourinho’s pragmatism shown up by Conte’s vibrancy

“When mistakes are individual it is hard for the manager and the players, they know the mistakes that were made.

“Football matches start at 0-0, this match started 1-0. It is like giving Chelsea chance to play how they want. Everything went in their direction.

“I was focused on the game, calm with a bit of adrenaline, I didn’t feel it different to any other big matches.”