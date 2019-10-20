Man Utd player ratings: Attackers impress; one man gets a five

We rate and slate the players as Manchester United held Liverpool to a draw at Old Trafford to end their rivals’ 100% start to the season.



With United going into the game under pressure, they took a surprise lead against the unbeaten Premier League leaders, before being pegged back late on, meaning they stay in the bottom half.

Manchester United

David De Gea: Shook off his injury from international duty to take his place in goal, and dealt with anything that came his way. Made a great save to deny an offside Roberto Firmino in the first half. 7

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Occasionally caught out positionally, the right-back mostly did well on the ball. 6

Harry Maguire: Led from the back with some important challenges, but has been more solid in the past. 6

Victor Lindelof: Not his greatest performance, highlighted when he struggled to deal with the low cross that created Liverpool’s goal. 5

Marcos Rojo: A late addition to the starting lineup, filled his role without really standing out. 6

Ashley Young: Got up and down the left flank, without creating a great deal. Solid enough defensively, until he lost track of Lallana for Liverpool’s equaliser. 6

Scott McTominay: Sat in front of the defence, allowing those in front of him to create the chances. Misplaced a couple of passes. 6

Fred: Still finding his place in the United midfield, but almost made a long-awaited impact with a long-range left-footed strike late on, which went wide. 6

Andreas Pereira: Flourished in a more advanced role, supporting James and Rashford with energy and desire. 7

Daniel James: Played his part in an exciting battle with Andy Robertson down United’s right-hand side. Picked out Rashford with a delightful cross for the opener. 8

Marcus Rashford: Caused danger as he drifted inside, continuing his good form from international duty. The finish for his goal was routine, and he went close again with a positive effort in the second half. 8

Subs

Anthony Martial (on for Rashford, 83): Fresh legs brought on to replace a hard-working Rashford late on. N/A

Brandon Williams (on for Pereira, 90+3): Given a late cameo for his Premier League debut. N/A

Manager

It can be a brave move to deploy a back three against Liverpool’s dangerous attack, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found an effective system that frustrated the league leaders. The United boss kept things tight by waiting until the 83rd minute to make a first substitution, with his faith in the starting XI rewarded. 7